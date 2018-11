Amy Olson Finishes 37th on LPGA Money List

Oxbow, ND native and former NDSU standout Amy Olson (Anderson) recently completed her best year on the LPGA Tour by finishing 10th in the Tour Championship. She actually had the lead after a 63 in the first round. Her final round 68 helped her finish at 9 under par and earned her $44,000 and she finished the season with over $580,000 good for 37th on the money list.