ATF, Local Authorities Searching Hartford Scrap Yard for Stolen Weapons

HARTFORD, S.D. – Local and federal authorities spent several hours Tuesday searching a property just south of Hartford.

Captain Jason Gearman tells KDLT News the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was asked by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist in the execution of a search warrant on the property near the intersection of 261st and 464th Streets.

Captain Gearman says authorities are searching the property for stolen weapons, but couldn’t specify what types of weapons or how many.

Sioux Falls Police also assisted in the search.

Capt. Gearman says one individual lives on the property, but a this time no arrests have been made.