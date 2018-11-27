Augie Women Roll Past Waldorf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Taking the court before they start Northern Sun Conference play this weekend, the Augustana women’s basketball team used a fast start and balanced finish to secure a 96-63 win over Waldorf (IA) on Tuesday night at the Elmen Center. With the victory, the Vikings are now 7-1 (0-0 NSIC). The Warriors drop to 2-5.

The story of the night was once again the Vikings phenomenal defense and fast break offense. The Vikings forced 27 turnovers, which led to 44 points, the Vikings also picked up 20 steals, and limited Waldorf to just 24 made field goals.

Augustana saw tremendous balance on the offensive side. Four players scored in double-figures, led by Camryn Hay with 19 points. Hay led the team with 8 rebound and Lynsey Prosser led with six assists.

The Vikings shot 40-82 from the field, and 10-25 from downtown.

Abby Hora opened the scoring with a three-pointer. The Vikings jumped out to a 15-2 lead. Augustana’s swarming defense was on display in the first quarter as they forced 10 turnovers and finished the quarter with a 22-10 lead.

The Warriors fought back early in the second quarter opening with a seven point run. The Vikings got their lead back and then some taking the score to 39-25. The Vikings led 41-30 at the half.

With just seconds left in the 3rd quarter, Danni Honner drained a three from the left wing as the quarter buzzer expired. The Vikings entered the 4th with a 67-46 lead, which was their largest of the game.

Throughout the 4th, the VIkings continued to keep their foot on the gas. Numerous fastbreak and outlets led to quick buckets, including Danni Honner who has a pair of layups in the 4th.

The Vikings will now start NSIC action this Saturday. The Vikings take on the Wildcats of Wayne State at 3:30 p.m. at the Premier Center.