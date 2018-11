Authorities Identify 61-Year-Old Winner Man Killed in Crash

DALLAS, S.D. – Authorities have identified a Winner man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Gregory County.

The Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Albert Davis lost control of his pickup truck on U.S. Highway 18 the evening of Nov. 18 and the vehicle rolled in the ditch.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile west of Dallas, South Dakota. He was alone in the pickup.