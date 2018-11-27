Burch-Manning Almost Leads USD to Upset at Baylor

WACO, Texas – Despite a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds from senior Trey Burch-Manning, the South Dakota men’s basketball team fell 63-57 at Baylor Tuesday night in the Ferrell Center.

The Coyotes led for over 30 minutes in the contest but a dry spell over the final 4:58 of action allowed the Bears to overcome a six-point deficit with a 12-0 run.

“I was proud of the way our guys battled the whole night,” head coach Todd Lee said. “It felt like we gave one away in the second half, up six. You know you come into a place like this — a well-coached team, very athletic, you don’t get many opportunities to win games like this. I was disappointed in the end result, but I was really proud of the way our guys came in here and played.”

South Dakota (3-3) grabbed the lead in the early going thanks to freshman Matt Johns’ first 3-point field goal of his career. After junior Brandon Armstrong scored on a runner in the paint, Johns put the Coyotes up 8-2 with another long-range basket.

The USD lead would grow to as many as nine points in the first half when sophomore Stanley Umude scored on a jumper in the paint with 10:23 remaining and a 16-7 lead.

Baylor (5-2) tied the game at 27-all in the final minute of the half but Burch-Manning hit a floating jumper to give USD a 29-27 lead heading into the break.

The two squads put on a show for the fans in the second half with seven lead changes and four ties. The Coyotes twice held leads of six points in the half, first on a 5-0 run courtesy of a Tyler Peterson and-one and a Burch-Manning move in the paint to hold a 55-49 advantage.

Mario Kegler, playing in his first game of the season for Baylor, answered with a jumper in the paint for two of his 12 points. That set up Burch-Manning for another layup in the paint to push the lead back to six points. However, that was the last basket USD would score as Baylor went on a 12-0 run to prevail 63-57.

Burch-Manning tallied the 500th rebound of his career in the game becoming the 31st player in the history of the program to achieve the feat. He now has 503 rebounds at USD and 15 games of 10 or more rebounds. The double-double was the sixth of his career. Tyler Peterson joined him in double-digit scoring with 10 points as Triston Simpson added eight points and dished a season-best six assists.

South Dakota held a slight edge in rebounds at 42-41 and used 13 offensive rebounds to tally 19 second-chance points.

King McClure led Baylor with 15 points as the Bears shot 40.4 percent (23-of-57) from the field. South Dakota shot 22-of-63 in the game for 34.9 percent.

South Dakota returns to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday hosting CSU Bakersfield. The game is the second of a doubleheader as the USD women welcome the Green Bay Phoenix at 1 p.m. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.