City’s Drinking Water is Safe Amid Reports of Contamination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The City of Sioux Falls is responding to recent reports of contaminated drinking water. They say the water is safe now after a contaminant was found in 2012.

“As a water professional it’s one of those things during your career that you hope you never have to deal with a contaminant like this,” Environmental Engineer Tim Stefanich.

Stefanich is talking about PFAS. It’s a man-made chemical that is found in a variety of places including food, animals and household products.

“In Sioux Falls’ case it was actually firefighting foam that was used out at the airport the South Dakota Air National Guard,” says Stefanich.

Some wells we’re contaminated in Sioux Falls, but the city shut down those wells in 2016 after it was discovered.

The Rapid City Journal recently reported that water in Minnehaha and Pennington counties has been contaminated with PFAS. This caused the city to respond.

“We have not detected any of the perfluoroalkyl substances in the water since 2016,” says Stefanich.

Even though PFAS was found in the water officials say the amounts weren’t too extreme.

“The highest level of PFAS that we found in the water was 25 parts per trillion. The current health advisory limit is 70 parts per trillion,” says Stefanich.

According to city officials scientists say it’s too soon to tell if the chemical causes people to get sick.

“We haven’t made a direct correlation with PFAS and a specific illness, but we’re still learning about the chemical,” says Public Health Manager Sandy Frentz.

The city continues to test the water, and they say the public has nothing to worry about.

“We just want to assure people that the quality of drinking water in Sioux Falls is safe,” says Stefanich.

The city is working on what to do next with the shutdown wells. They are surveying the water and will decide the best clean up method in the next couple years.

The city adds that everything that is detected in the water are published in the annual water quality report.