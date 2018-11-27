Cougars Outshoot Presentation as Hummel Leads the Way

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Junior Kaely Hummel had 18 points and led five players in double-digits as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (4-1) recorded a third straight win with a 98-46 decision over Presentation College on Tuesday at the Stewart Center.

In their home opener, the Cougars recorded a season-high 98 points, which was the most since a 99-76 win over Minnesota State on Jan. 23, 2016. In addition, USF reached 90 points for a second straight game and the third time in five contests.

Hummel, who registered her 57th career double digit scoring game, made 6-of-15 shots from the floor with three treys (10 attempts) from three-point range in 16 minutes on the floor. USF also received 13 points and four assists from redshirt freshman Jasmine Harris, 11 points and four rebounds from freshman Krystal Carlson, 11 points and two rebounds from junior Andie Mataloni and 10 points from junior Mariah Szymanski.

“I thought we had some really good moments on the floor tonight,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who recorded his 198th career win at USF. “We had a few too many turnovers but we played solid defense and had a really good game on the boards,” he said.

In fact, USF forced Presentation College into 31 turnovers, recorded a season-high 16 steals, and limited the Saints to 34.6 percent shooting. USF, which now has registered double-digits in steals four times this season, had a 52-to-30 rebound edge and pulled down 23 offensive boards. USF also shared the ball with 23 assists on 35 baskets.

USF led 28-17 after one quarter and with a 21-9 run in the second period took a 49-26 lead at the halftime break. The Cougars used a 28-11 run in the third quarter to build a 77-37 advantage. USF, which scored at least 21 points in every period, had a 21-9 edge in the final quarter for the margin of victory. After the first quarter of play, USF did not give up more than 11 points in any subsequent quarter.

“Certainly, we have things to work on as we prepare for the conference opener,” said Traphagen, who played 15 players and all but one scored in the game. “But we had contributions from everyone tonight. I was pleased with our effort,” he said.

Overall, USF hit on 35-of-79 field goals for 44.3 percent for the game. They made 12-of-37 shots from three-point range and 16-of-23 shots from the free throw line.

Game Breakdown

USF, which forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter, opened up a 28-17 advantage as they made 12-of-21 field goals for 57.1 percent. After the two teams traded baskets early, USF had an 8-0 run with a basket by freshman Hannah Jones providing USF with a 21-13 advantage. In just 16 minutes on the night, Jones had six points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. USF followed with another 7-2 run to take a 28-15 lead with a minute to play and took a 28-17 advantage to the quarter break.

By applying constant pressure at both ends, the Cougars created some separation in the second quarter as they pushed the lead to 38-22 at the 4:10 mark with a 10-5 run. Later, Hummel knocked down a three-pointer to extend the margin to 20 (46-26) with 1:30 to play in the quarter. A three by Anna Goodhope, who finished with five points, three rebounds and three assists, allowed USF to take a 49-26 lead at halftime.

While USF only hit 38.9 percent (7-of-18) from the floor in the quarter, they made four three-pointers and limited PC to just nine points. The Saints made just 3-of-16 for 18.8 percent in the quarter and they failed to connect from three-point range.

In the third quarter, USF made just 38.5 percent but increased the margin with a 28-11 margin for a 77-37 lead. USF made just 10-of-26 field goals but held PC to just four field goals and 10 total shots.

USF, which had a 42-12 margin in points off turnovers and 23-to-2 margin in fast break points, also held PC in check in the final quarter. USF, which took its biggest lead of the game of 52 points with 42 seconds to play, allowed just three field goals on 14 shots (21.4 percent) and made six on 14 shots as well as 8-of-14 free throws for the final margin of victory.

Next for USF will be the North Central Conference opener as the Cougars face their travel partner Southwest Minnesota State at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1 in Marshall, Minn.