Coyotes Are Playing Best Volleyball at Right Time

VERMILLION, SD… The Coyote volleyball team heads into it’s first ever NCAA Tournament with plenty of confidence. They shut out 8 of their last 9 conference opponents and beating the regular season champs (Denver) on their home floor in the Summit League championship just added to the positive vibes this team takes to Creighton Friday night to play the Big East champions on their home floor.