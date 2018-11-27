Difficult Decision for Some Midwest Farmers Heading into 2019

It wasn’t that long ago, the farming industry was experiencing record profits. That trend in recent years however, has been on the decline. In fact, a new report shows the number of farmers in the upper Midwest filing for bankruptcy is growing. And, as we near the end of 2018 with commodity prices still down, trade deals uncertain, and another tough harvest season behind us, an increasing number of families and communities are considering all options as we head into a new year.

Josh Kayser, a farmer himself as well as Mayor of Emery, South Dakota and a local farm lender offered some perspective from the field, and the bank.