Feeding South Dakota, Hy-Vee Team Up for National Great American Milk Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s the largest donation to date for Feeding South Dakota, 13,000 gallons of milk.

The donations follow a month-long effort with Hy-Vee. During the month of September, shoppers had the option of donating a half or whole gallon of milk at checkout.

CEO Matt Gassen says more than 500 families visit Feeding South Dakota each week and milk is usually one of the top requests.

“What makes this drive so vitally important to us is that it provides us access to milk. Milk is a product that in our world of ‘food banking’ and running a pantry that you just don’t get donated very often. People just have extra milk laying around and what to donate. Stores don’t have surpluses of milk that they can donate to us,” said Gassen.

This is the third year that Feeding South Dakota and Hy-Vee have teamed up for the nationwide effort known as the National Great American Milk Drive.