Jacks Excited for Another Home Game in FCS Playoffs

Jacks Excited for Another Home Game in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU football team got a much-needed week off with the first round bye in the FCS playoffs. And for the seniors and their head coach, Saturday’s 2nd round game with Duquense is exciting since it’s one more chance to play in front of the home fans where this team is unbeaten this season.