Journey Construction Earns $3.6M Bid Contract for New SF High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After Monday night’s Sioux Falls School Board meeting, the group unanimously chose Journey as the lead construction manager of the new high school.

Journey’s role during the process include working closely with the design team and architects during pre-construction to discuss options of different structures to build the school.

One priority is finding ways to save money for the under $85 million project. All four contractors that applied were highly qualified, but it helps that Journey was cost effective.

“They excelled in every level of our evaluation. We looked at their pre-construction, their approach to the project. It’s more than the cost, but they just happen to be the lowest cost. So it was a benefit to us, but they were very quality. Probably was one of the top,” said Jeff Kreiter, Director of Operational Services for the Sioux Falls School System.

Pre-construction for the school is underway. Their plan will be presented to the school board by January.