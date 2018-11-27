Large Fire Destroys Marshall Travel Business

MARSHALL, M.N. – A massive fire destroys a travel business in Marshall, Minnesota.

Crews were called to Southwest Tour and Travel around 6:45 this morning. Officials say the fire started in the garage bay and eventually destroyed about 75% of the building.

All employees made it out safely. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released.

Crews left the scene around 4:45 p.m. Officials tell KDLT News that every fire department in Lyon County responded to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.