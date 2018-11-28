911 Communications Operator

Metro Communications Agency

Job Description:

Must have:

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to pass keyboarding skills per testing guidelines

• Ability to speak clearly and concisely over the radio and telephone

• Ability to prioritize and multi-task

• Ability to make sound decisions using all available information

• Ability to accomplish tasks while working under stress

• Ability to read maps

• Ability to develop and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers and customers

Qualifications

•Graduate of an accredited high school or possess an acceptable high school equivalency certification

•At least 18 years of age on date of hire

•Citizen of the United States

•No convictions of any crime by any state or federal government punishable by imprisonment in a federal or state penitentiary

•No prior experience necessary

•Must meet eligibility requirements for 911 Telecommunicator Certification under the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission (found at http://sdlegislature.gov/rules/DisplayRule.aspx?Rule=02:05:01:01 )

•Must pass keyboard, written and behavioral assessment/examination

Physical Demands:

• Dexterity of hands and fingers

• Sitting and/or standing for extended periods of time

• Must meet vision and hearing standards

Pre-employment Screening:

May include, but not limited to, the following: keyboarding skills test; written and oral examinations; drug/alcohol screen, references, physical examination, criminal background, and psychological exams.

Prior Testing for Past Applicants:

Candidates who are reapplying within 24 months of previous passing test results do not have to retake these pre employment tests. These applicants will be advised of any prior qualifying test results upon review of their completed application for this posting, along with notice of any additional testing requirements. All reapplying applicants who successfully complete all pre employment testing must continue to meet minimum requirements of the position, complete a new oral examination, and pass drug/alcohol screen, references, physical examination, criminal background, and psychological exams.

Eligibility List for Future Openings:

Successful candidates beyond current available openings will be placed on an eligibility list for future openings; candidates may remain on the eligibility list for up to 24 months from the date of their written testing. All eligibility list applicants must maintain current contact information in their Government Jobs profile and must continue to meet minimum requirements of the position, may be required to complete a new oral examination, and must pass drug/alcohol screen, references, physical examination, criminal background, and psychological exams before final consideration for hire from the eligibility list.

Contact Information:

Apply on-line at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/911metro

More information about our agency can be found at:

www.911metro.org

Notifications to applicants selected for testing will be made by email as provided in your on-line application; respond timely to ensure testing opportunities aren’t missed resulting in disqualification.