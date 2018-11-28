As Opioid Crisis Continues, Healthcare Professionals Talk Prevention and Intervention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – According to the CDC, 49,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year. Now, experts say addiction is showing up in every corner of the medical field.

Dr. Marvin Seppala, the chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, sees addiction day in and day out. He calls it “a disease of the soul.”

“They don’t know if they’re going to live or die, but they can’t stop what they’re doing,” said Seppala.

Seppala says you don’t need to be an addiction specialist to make a difference. That’s why Avera is now educating these professionals, from podiatrists to social workers, about addiction.

He says many are afraid of opening up about their addiction. They’re afraid of being judged or losing their livelihood. Instead, patients need motivation and long-term engagement to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Seppala says health care providers need more training on addiction prevention and intervention.

“One day during the four years of medical school is devoted to addiction treatment on average in the United States,” said Seppala.

Then the Obama administration took a closer look at the healthcare system – and the challenge at hand – opioids.

“They said it was responsible for about 25 percent of the healthcare budget,” said Seppala. “25 percent of the healthcare budget, one day in medical school. [It] doesn’t make any sense.”

Other doctors weighed in, saying opioids are impacting every field of medicine, every neighborhood, and every family.

“This isn’t just an inner-city addiction, person in a rain coat shooting up drugs issue,” said Dr. Wallace Jackmon, a clinical psychologist and social worker. “This is a national epidemic.”

Avera is also building a new addiction treatment center in Sioux Falls. They hope to open next year.