ATF: 25 Explosive Devices Removed from Hartford Scrapyard

HARTFORD, S.D. – Authorities have seized several guns and explosive devices from a Hartford scrapyard.

Local and federal authorities were on scene for about six hours yesterday. They were executing a search warrant on a property just South of Hartford near I-90 after receiving tips.

Officials with the ATF tell KDLT News they removed several guns and roughly 35 explosive devices from the property.

The explosive devices were made of cardboard and plastic tubes with wicks in them.

No arrests have been made.