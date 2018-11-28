Dauminating win for SDSU Men over UMKC

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State men’s basketball never trailed and used four double figure scorers to roll past Kansas City Wednesday night, 75-47.

The Jackrabbits improved to 6-2 with the victory and have now won a nation-best 24 straight inside Frost Arena.

Mike Daum led the way with 26 points and 18 rebounds, one board shy of his career-high. Alex Arians recorded his first-career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, matching Skyler Flatten in the scoring column.

Tevin King, who dished out a game-high five assists, finished with 10 points.

“I felt our guys really had great focus the last couple days leading up into this game,” Otzelberger said. “Overall I thought it was a very complete win for us, and great for us to get all five freshman some quality minutes as well. We continue to say how the more minutes we can get those guys the more it’ll continue to pay off.”

State got off to a torrid start, scoring eight straight to begin the action while building a double-digit (14-3) lead in the game’s opening five minutes. UMKC slowed the Jackrabbit attack momentarily and answered with a 9-0 run of its own to crawl back within three (17-14), but a King free throw out of the under-12 media break stopped the SDSU scoring drought and jump-started the offensive once again.

The next four minutes saw the Jacks tally 11 unanswered to go back up double figures, and SDSU kept the momentum the rest of the half to carry a 45-30 advantage into the locker room.

State built its lead to 19 (51-32) in the first three minutes of the final half, but once again were dealt a cold hand as they were held without a field goal for over seven minutes.

Free throws helped the Jacks maintain a lead during the dry spell, and a Daum layup with 11 minutes to go sparked South Dakota State on another big run, outscoring the Kangaroos 17-2 over the next four minutes to go ahead 30 (71-41) with 6:17 to play.

In control for good, SDSU emptied its bench of available players down the stretch and held off any serious UMKC charge to close out the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 15-6 all-time against Kansas City.

SDSU is fifth nationally with 32 consecutive home nonconference victories.

Owen King earned his first career start.

Mike Daum recorded his 38th double-double and now has 2,425 career points. He is 89th all-time on the NCAA’s scoring chart.

The Jackrabbits held an opponent under 50 points for the first time since Dec. 19, 2014 against CSU Bakersfield in a 53-49 victory.

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road this weekend for the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic. The Jackrabbits will meet Northern Iowa on a neutral court Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 8 p.m.