Dordt Advances to NAIA Sweet 16 With 2nd Pool Play Win

SIOUX CITY, IA… The 5th-ranked Dordt Defenders improved to 29-2 by winning their 2nd straight pool play match at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City Wednesday night. Ema Altena led the way for the Defenders with 16 kills as they rallied after losing the first set to Corban U. Dordt went on to win the match 3-1 to stay unbeaten in pool play and qualify for the Sweet 16 starting Friday. Ally Krommendyk had 12 kills for the winners who play Masters College Thursday night.