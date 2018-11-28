Dusty Johnson Names Congressional Leadership Team

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Incoming U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has named his chief of staff and filled other leadership team roles ahead of taking office in January.

Johnson said Wednesday that his chief of staff will be Andrew Christianson, who served in that role for outgoing Rep. Kristi Noem. Johnson is replacing Noem as South Dakota’s lone U.S. representative as she transitions into the governor’s office.

Johnson also named Courtney Heitkamp as state director and communications adviser; Darren Hedlund as legislative director; Chelsea Schull as state operations manager; and Katie Murray as west river director.

Johnson says they bring a “wide variety of experience and knowledge to the table.” He will be sworn into office Jan. 3.