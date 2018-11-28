Jacks Hoping for Another Strong Effort in Cold on Saturday

Jacks Hoping for Another Strong Effort in Cold on Saturday
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

BROOKINGS, SD… It wasn’t exactly ideal conditions when the SDSU football finished up the regular season by beating USD at Brookings. But clearly the cold and snow didn’t bother red-shirt freshman Pierre Strong who ripped off 2 long touchdown runs despite the fact that he was having a tough time feeling his feet and his fingers. The Jacks are hoping for more of the same Saturday when they host Duquense in the 2nd round of the F-C-S playoffs. Strong has stepped in due to injuries and given his team a huge breakaway threat to compliment the bruising running game of Mikey Daniel.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota State, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Augie Wins OT Thriller Over Bemidji State
SDSU Players, Coaches Have High Goals
Strong Start Fades In Wolves Loss To Upper Iowa
Washington’s Seth Benson Signs To Play Colle...

You Might Also Like