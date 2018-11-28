Jacks Hoping for Another Strong Effort in Cold on Saturday

BROOKINGS, SD… It wasn’t exactly ideal conditions when the SDSU football finished up the regular season by beating USD at Brookings. But clearly the cold and snow didn’t bother red-shirt freshman Pierre Strong who ripped off 2 long touchdown runs despite the fact that he was having a tough time feeling his feet and his fingers. The Jacks are hoping for more of the same Saturday when they host Duquense in the 2nd round of the F-C-S playoffs. Strong has stepped in due to injuries and given his team a huge breakaway threat to compliment the bruising running game of Mikey Daniel.