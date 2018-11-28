Marshall Community Feeds Firefighters After Large Building Burns

MARSHALL, M.N. – The community of Marshall, Minnesota is coming together after a fire burned down one of the largest buildings in town, which housed the school buses. While firefighters say the fire was massive, so was the community’s response.

“It’s been in the community for a very, very long time, so our heart breaks,” said Quentin Brunsvold, the Marshall city fire chief.

Firefighters remember when they got the call around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. When 80 firefighters responded to a building here in their own neighborhood, they had no idea just how large it would be, and how much things would change in a flash.

Wednesday, all that remains is debris, scattered across the ground.

Firefighters believe the fire at Southwest Tour and Travel started in the chimney. It was no easy task because firefighters didn’t have a lot of water resources on hand. First responders took this firefighter to the hospital to be cautious, but he’s already back to work.

“It’s a good day,” said Brunsvold. “You come to these calls not knowing what’s going to lie for the future for us.”

No foul play is suspected. While the fire was strong, so is the town’s spirit. The Marshall community wasn’t about to let its firefighters go hungry. Hy-Vee rushed over with 150 sandwiches, warm coffee, and 15 cases of water.

“We’ve had our own fire here in the store before,” said Darren Coens, the assistant director of Hy-Vee in Marshall. “They’ve taken really good care of us. It’s just good to give back and help out when we can because a lot of those people are people that we know and people that shop here, so we just want to take care of them.”

Firefighters say Subway, Pizza Ranch, Chicken Connection, and others also came by with food.

Firefighters say Tuesday was difficult because the building had a layer of steel and plywood interior. This makes it challenging to find the source of the fire.

Authorities are still figuring out the cost of the damage.