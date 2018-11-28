Northwestern Sweeps McPherson in NAIA Pool Play

SIOUX CITY, IA… The 8th-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders needed a win Wednesday night at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament. They were swept by Marian Tuesday night, but returned the favor to #23 McPherson at the Tyson Event Center. MaKenzie Fink had 16 kills and Lauryn Hilger 12 for the Red Raiders who are now 25-8. Pool play concludes Thursday night when the Raiders play Rocky Mountain needing a win to potentially advance to the Sweet 16 starting Friday.