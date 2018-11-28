Not Just Jobs Riding on Fate of GM Plant After Trump Promise

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – The fate of a General Motors assembly plant in Ohio is being closely watched in what’s become a high-stakes decision for workers and political leaders all the way up to President Donald Trump.

GM is cutting 14,000 workers in North America and looking at closing five factories as part of a massive restructuring announced this week.

Among the factories targeted is its Lordstown plant, where GM says production of the Chevy Cruze will stop in March.

The plant is a focal point because Trump pledged to supporters at a rally near Lordstown last year that manufacturing jobs would be coming back to the area.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted that he’s “very disappointed” with GM, and he threatened to cut off the automaker’s subsidies.