Sanford Opens New Sioux Falls Clinic Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford Health is set to open its new $21 million clinic in Sioux Falls.

Sanford says the clinic will bring pharmacy, acute care services and behavioral health care to the growing west side of the city. The 42,000-square-foot clinic has been under construction for a year and a half and will open Monday.

It includes a Lewis Drug store, 50 exam rooms and six procedure rooms. Staff includes integrated health therapists, genetic counselors and health coaches.