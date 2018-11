Scoreboard Wednesday, November 28th

Men’s Basketball

SDSU vs. UMKC

Northwestern vs. Dordt

DWU vs. Briar Cliff

Jamestown vs. Mount Marty

Women’s Basketball

USD vs. Iowa State

Northwestern vs. Dordt

DWU vs. Briar Cliff

Jamestown vs. Mount Marty

NBA

Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Women’s Volleyball

NAIA National Tournament @ Sioux City

Pool Play

Dordt vs. Corban U,.

Northwestern vs. McPherson