Simple Hanukkah Dish Anyone Can Make

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The holiday season takes a big leap forward this weekend in Sioux Falls with the Grand Menorah Lighting.

Mussie Alperowitz with the Gan Early Learning Center joins us in the KDLT Kitchen with a simple Hanukkah dish anyone can make.

Dough recipe:

2.5 tbsp dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water

2 eggs

6 tbsp oil

3 cups flour

1 cup sugar

Mix 1/2 cup warm water with 2.5 tbsp yeast and about a spoon of the sugar, let it sit till it bubbles a bit

Add eggs and oil, then add sugar and flour.

Mix and set aside to rise covered in somewhat warm place for about an hour.