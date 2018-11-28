Simple Hanukkah Dish Anyone Can Make
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The holiday season takes a big leap forward this weekend in Sioux Falls with the Grand Menorah Lighting.
Mussie Alperowitz with the Gan Early Learning Center joins us in the KDLT Kitchen with a simple Hanukkah dish anyone can make.
Dough recipe:
2.5 tbsp dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water
2 eggs
6 tbsp oil
3 cups flour
1 cup sugar
Mix 1/2 cup warm water with 2.5 tbsp yeast and about a spoon of the sugar, let it sit till it bubbles a bit
Add eggs and oil, then add sugar and flour.
Mix and set aside to rise covered in somewhat warm place for about an hour.