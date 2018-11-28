Sioux Falls Man Facing Statutory Rape Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Police say they received a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Sycamore Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police say the caller reported that a vehicle was parked and running for around 40 minutes.

When police arrived they say they found 19-year-old Mwenemte Remy having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Remy is facing fourth degree statutory rape charge.