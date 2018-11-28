SMSU’s Taylor Reiss is National Player of the Year…Again!

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State University senior Taylor Reiss earned two major awards on Wednesday, being named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II National Player of the Year for the second straight season and was also named the Division II National Player of the Year by the Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA), which is voted upon by sports information directors across the country.

An outside hitter from Taunton, Minn., Reiss will be honored at the AVCA All-American/Player of the Year banquet on Dec. 14 in conjunction with the AVCA Convention in Minneapolis.

Reiss has now been honored as a first team All-American by the AVCA and the CCA for three consecutive seasons. She is the 22nd player in Division II history be an AVCA first team All-American three times.

Reiss is the sixth player in Division II history to earn AVCA National Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, and the first since Cal State San Bernardino’s Samantha Middleborn in 2010 and 2011.

Reiss recently closed an outstanding senior season leading SMSU in kills (664), while hitting .306 (664-151—1,676) with 394 digs, 69 blocks and 34 service aces.

Reiss had 20 or more kills in 19 matches, which included five 30-plus kill matches. She was twice named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week this season (Sept. 25, Oct. 23).

In the latest Division II national statistics heading into this weekend’s NCAA Championships, Reiss currently ranks first in kills, points per set (6.42) and kills per set (5.72), while ranking second in attacks per set (14.45) and third in total attacks with 1,676.

Reiss finished her four-year career ranking second in team history in kills (2,146), second in kills per set (4.94), second in attempts (5,293), second in points (2,431.5) and ninth in hitting percentage (.309).

Reiss was also recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.

Reiss helped the Mustangs to a 23-9 overall record and the program’s 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.