Trump Dismantling US Climate Efforts as Warnings Grow Dire

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has moved steadily to dismantle his predecessors’ efforts against climate-changing coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow that climate change will have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy as well as the Earth.

Trump has dismissed a national report that climate disasters would cost the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Nigel Purvis, who worked on climate issues in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, says Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris global climate accord last year has galvanized international support for climate efforts.

The Trump administration’s planned dismantling of Obama-era climate rules includes easing mileage standards on the automobile industry and rolling back efforts to power the nation’s electrical grid with more renewable energy and less climate-altering coal and petroleum.