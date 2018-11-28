USD Volleyball Team Excited to Reach Goal of Making NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, SD… The University of South Dakota volleyball team is headed to Omaha where they will play Creighton Friday night in the NCAA Tournament. And it’s historic for the Coyotes who will be making their first-ever NCAA appearance. Head coach Leanne Williamson is pumped that her team reached it’s goal and hopes it only helps in the future growth of the program and the school’s recognition on a national basis.