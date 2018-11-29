Authorities Respond to 35 Accidents Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The wintery mix gave Sioux Falls drivers a quick reminder to slow down.

35 accidents were reported from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Nearly a third of those came between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m.

Police say Wednesday should have jogged everyone’s memory to slow down.

“Every year, these first few snow events, whether it’s ice or slick roads or actual snow, we always see a lot more car crashes until people learn how to drive on snow again,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.