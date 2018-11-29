Dordt Finishes Pool Play Perfect with 30th Win of the Season Against Masters

Dordt Finishes Pool Play Perfect with 30th Win of the Season Against Masters

SIOUX CITY, IA… The 5th-ranked Dordt Defenders lost the first set to Masters College Thursday night in the final night of pool play at the NAIA National Volleyball tournament at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City. Ema Altena’s 15 kills rallied them to a 3-1 win for the Defenders 30th win of the season. Krommendyk and Dejager each had a dozen kills for Dordt as they move on to the Sweet 16 starting Friday.