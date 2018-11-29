“Holiday Express” Gives Military Members Unique Perspective of SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A passenger train was making ground in Sioux Falls giving rides to military families Thursday.

BNSF Railway uses the holiday season to give back to those serving our country.

“All aboard for the train ride,” says BNSF conductor.

From the conductor to the caboose the Holiday Express is in full force.

“It’s pretty special to be here. To be able to fill the train and to say thank you,” says Amy McBeth of BNSF.

McBeth says this train ride is the least they can do to give back to those fighting for our freedom.

“Just have a different special experience for the holidays, and it’s a way for us to pay a small tribute to folks who have given a lot,” says McBeth.

From the endless lights, to treats and even the big man himself nearly 350 people of all ages were able to take in the Sioux Falls sights.

One of those families is the Tuschen’s.

SMSgt. Alan Tuschen has been in the Air National Guard for 16 years.

“Emotional time of the year for everyone, and it’s great that we have this opportunity here and to come together as our own family in the military and do this as well,” SMSgt Tuschen.

Tuschen says this train ride had a little extra celebration for his family.

“We were pretty excited because today is my daughter’s birthday, so knowing that it was today and having that coincide. It was a pretty good surprise that we could give to the kids,” says SMSgt Tuschen.

The ride in the vintage passenger rail cars lasts for 90 minutes, but the memories last a lifetime.

“It’s really fun to see the looks on faces young and old and the excitement and it’s a chance to see Sioux Falls from a different perspective as well,” says McBeth.

The expresses is heading to its next stop tomorrow in North Dakota.

Nearly 2,000 people will get to ride during the Holiday Express tour this season.