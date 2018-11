In Surprise Appearance, Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress

NEW YORK – Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia. Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 a.m. He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.