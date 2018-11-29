Jacks Roll Green Bay as Miller Leads Way With 21 Points

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team opened Thursday night’s game against Green Bay with a 15-0 run and never looked back, recording a 77-47 win over the Phoenix in front of 1,782 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, now 4-3, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 21 points. She scored 17 of those points in the second half. Freshman Paiton Burckhard came off the bench for a career-high 16 points. Madison Guebert added 13 points while Myah Selland recorded 12 points and tied a career-high with 11 rebounds for her first double-double.

Lyndsey Robson and Laken James each scored 11 points to lead the Phoenix, 3-3.

Guebert and Tagyn Larson each scored five points as South Dakota State opened with the 15-0 run. The Jackrabbits also forced the Phoenix into committing six turnovers and miss their first nine shots. State led 15-5 after the first quarter.

The Jackrabbits opened the second quarter with a 16-2 run, capped by a Selland layup with 2:17 left in the half for a 31-7 lead. South Dakota State led 34-12 at half.

After Selland sank a free throw, Miller made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Jackrabbits a 41-13 lead with 8:41 to play in the third quarter. Miller scored 12 of her points in the quarter as State led, 54-35.

Green Bay opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to come within 13, 54-41, at 7:40. Miller sank a 3-pointer to start the Jacks on a 23-6 run to end the game.

Notes

With 23 points tonight, Miller is now five points shy of second and 42 points short of first on the all-time scoring list. She now has 1,846 career points. She also needs 154 points for 2,000 career points and 432 points to become The Summit League’s all-time scorer.

Guebert moved into 12 th in career scoring with her 13 points tonight. She now has 1,428 career points. Guebert sank two 3-pointers tonight that moved her within 21 3-pointers of becoming the all-time leader at SDSU and in The Summit League.

SDSU won its sixth-straight home game, dating to a Jan. 27, 2018, win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Rylie Cascio Jensen was credited with a career-high seven assists.

The Jackrabbits ended a four-game losing streak against the Phoenix.

South Dakota State has now held two teams under 10 points in two quarters.

SDSU limited Green Bay to 12 points in the first half, the fewest since giving up 12 points to Oral Roberts Feb. 8, 2017.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the road when it plays at Chattanooga Tuesday at 6 p.m.