Johnson Heads to House With Ag, Transportation on His Mind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s next congressman is focused on the state’s top industry, agriculture, as he heads to Washington, where he will be a Republican seeking headway in the Democrat-controlled House.

Incoming Rep. Dusty Johnson is in Washington for orientation this week. The former public utilities commissioner and chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard will be sworn into his new office in January.

Johnson said Wednesday that a farm bill may pass during Congress’ lame-duck session – House and Senate agricultural leaders later announced an “agreement in principle” – and he wants to make sure South Dakota priorities are protected.

He says that includes defending livestock disaster provisions and maintaining a strong farm safety net.

Johnson says his top assignments would be on the House Agriculture and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.