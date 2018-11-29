O’Gorman Star Taryn Kloth is Creighton’s SD Connection Who’s Parents are Coyotes

OMAHA, NE — Welcome to DJ Sokol Arena in downtown Omaha where the University of South Dakota will make history in 24 hours when they play in their first ever NCAA Tournament match against Creighton.

To score a upset, the Coyotes will have to defeat one of the best prep volleyball players to ever come from South Dakota, Taryn Kloth, a player who knows plenty about USD since both of her parents are alums.

“(When Asked If Her Parents Will Let Her Back In Their House) Absolutely! They love me more than they love USD. It was always like we went to the basketball games to watch my dad’s old teams. We went to 1 volleyball game, but it was always like a football or basketball game.” Creighton Senior Taryn Kloth says.

In truth, blue was always Taryn’s color dating back to her days at O’Gorman where she set virtually every program record for kills and attacks, and caught the eye of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.

“She had a long way to go because she started so much later and she was growing into her body. She came in her freshman year and played right side and didn’t get a whole lot of playing time. By her sophomore year she really emerged as a star player and has progressively gotten better each year.” Bernthal Booth Says.

Kloth has blossomed into a Blue Jay star, leading them in kills, earning first team All-Big East and MVP honors while leading Creighton to their 7th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

“Everything that I’ve been given, it’s really been an honor. I had no idea that it was coming.” Taryn says.

Next spring she’ll play a season of beach volleyball at LSU, but first she’d like to take one more deep run in the Big Dance, one that requires ending the historic season of her home state team.

“USD is a very good team. We are going to have to come out really strong tomorrow.” Kloth says.

USD Takes the floor in a few minutes for practice. Tonight at 10 they’ll tell us how they plan on doing something they did the last time they were in this building against Creighton in 2014-win.

In Omaha at the NCAA Tournament, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.