One Killed In I-90 Crash Near Humboldt

One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash at the Humboldt exit on Interstate 90.

The Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at mile marker 379 at 1:23 p.m.

The 54-year-old male victim was westbound when officers say he lost control while crossing a bridge. He went into the median and collided with guard wires before the car rolled onto its roof. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of family.