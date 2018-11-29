Red Raiders Advance to Sweet 16 With Sweep of Rocky Mountain

SIOUX CITY, IA… After getting swept by Marian opening night in pool play, the 8th-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders stormed back to win their final 2 pool play matches including Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Rocky Mountain to make the Sweet 16 in Sioux City starting Friday. Emily Van Ginkel and MaKenzie Fink each had 14 kills and Lauryn Hiilger 13 as the Raiders improved to 26-8 for the year.