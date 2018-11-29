U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon Makes Inaugural Visit to South Dakota

TEA, S.D. – South Dakota hosted a special visitor Thursday. Linda McMahon is the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and a member of President Trump’s cabinet. She’s visiting all 68 district offices in the SBA nationwide and we’re number 63 on her list.

Thursday, McMahon stepped foot onto to the Rushmore state for her first time with plans to see how small businesses are achieving big dreams. She’s the first SBA administrator to visit since the Clinton administration.

“What a great chance to showcase what we’re all about,” said John Brown, the South Dakota district director of the SBA.

Her visit to DeGeest Steel Works comes as nationwide tariff concerns and trade tensions weigh on small businesses. She says that President Trump is aware of these concerns, but she believes the tit-for-tat tariffs will pay off for Americans in the long run.

“While they’ve experienced some issues, you know, a little bit of increase in price, margins are tough a little bit, but they’re kind of willing to be in it for the long haul because they know the end of the negotiations is going to be so beneficial,” said McMahon.

Factory workers gave McMahon a peak into their daily lives working with materials, a far different scene than the White House. She has some key takeaways.

“Automation has not taken anybody’s job,” said McMahon. “It has created more jobs.”

McMahon says the biggest challenge small businesses are facing is a lack of skilled workers, combined with the competition that comes with a low unemployment rate. However, she says family businesses and their advanced technology make sparks fly.

“We’re not just riding on horses out here and don’t have running water,” said Derek DeGeest of DeGeest Steel Works. “We’re on the cutting edge of a lot of things.”

Of course, no trip would be complete without a souvenir, especially one you could weld yourself.

“I’d done virtual welding, but I’d not actually physically done welding,” said McMahon.

After seeing the behind-the-scenes of a South Dakota small business, McMahon says the future looks bright.

She was in Brookings Thursday afternoon and plans to tour Fargo on Friday. McMahon still plans to visit the last remaining SBA district offices in parts of Texas and lastly, Hawai’i in a few weeks.