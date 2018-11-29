Stig Likes his Jacks as they Prepare for FCS Playoffs and Duquense

Stig Likes his Jacks as they Prepare for FCS Playoffs and Duquense

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU football team is the 5th seed when they take the field Saturday in Brookings in the FCS playoffs against Duquense. John Stiegelmeier will most likely see his 13 seniors play their final home game regardless of the outcome and he loves the leadership they have provided as well as the focus of his entire squad to keep the season going with another win in the winter conditions that are predicted for Saturday.