Teen Charged in Fatal Bakker Park Shooting Expected to Change Plea

Dylan Holler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls teen charged with murder is expected to change his plea tomorrow.

19-year-old Dylan Holler currently faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated assault for the shooting death of Riley Stonehouse last year.

Police say the incident at Bakker Park in Sioux Falls started with an argument over drugs.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Friday morning in Canton. Holler’s trial was expected to begin the week of December 12th.

Another teen charged in the incident, 17-year-old Jaden Carmel will also be in court tomorrow for a motions hearing. His trial is scheduled for January for charges of aiding and abetting murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.