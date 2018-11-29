Tyler Roney

Tyler comes to us from north Iowa having previously spent 7 and a half years at KIMT-TV in Mason City/Rochester. He went from being the weekend meteorologist to being the Chief Meteorologist for 3 years.

He was born and raised in a small town in northwest Iowa called Alta. His parents are able to pull in the KDLT signal from their home! He graduated from Alta High School and then continued his studies in meteorology at Iowa State University. He then got his B.S. degree in Meteorology and graduated in 2011. From there, he went right to KIMT and then joined KDLT in November of 2018. During his time at KIMT, he was a part of two Emmy-award winning newscasts involving weather events. One such event in particular involved a snowstorm that brought over a foot of snow to portions of north Iowa in May 2013.

Tyler and his wife Katie got married in September of 2017. She has spent multiple years working for Starbucks and became a manager. It’s really the perfect combination to get through the crazy weather days that happens across this area — coffee. Tyler has a younger sister and Katie has an older brother and sister. Both families are native Iowans.

In his spare time, Tyler enjoys sports. He is a big Iowa State Cyclones fan and Denver Broncos fan. He enjoys watching football and basketball the most. He also enjoys playing video games and does own an Xbox One and a Nintendo Switch. He has been a gamer since a young age. He also enjoys getting to spend time around friends and coworkers along with being outdoors. Also, he is a huge WWE fan and enjoys going to not only those shows but also some of the independent ones as well.

A fun fact: Tyler was a contestant on The Price is Right when a group of his friends in the meteorology program at Iowa State went on a Spring Break trip to San Diego and Los Angeles. While he didn’t get on stage, he did get to “Come on Down!”

Tyler is incredibly passionate about the weather and is eager to work alongside Aaron and Joe as he is bringing multiple years of forecasting experience from winter storms to tornadoes to KDLT.