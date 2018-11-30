AAA Offers Winter Driving Tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city is prepped to clear the roads and AAA wants you to be prepared for traveling this winter.

They say a winter driving kit is very important for your safety. Your kits should include jumper cables, snacks, ice scraper and brush, a shovel, cat litter, road flares, and warm clothing.

AAA says that during winter storms it can take a while for first responders to reach you. Accidents happen while driving on slick roads and this kit will make sure you’re prepared for any situation.

“The reason that we encourage people to pack a survival kit, is that way, you’ve got it. In case you need it. It’s like insurance, you hope you don’t have to use it, but you have it in case you need it,” said Marilyn Buskohl with AAA.

AAA says that there are a few other ways to prepare. Make sure your tires have plenty of tread and frequently get your car battery checked to make sure it can handle the cold temperatures.