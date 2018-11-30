Christmas Trees Deck the Lincoln Co. Court House Halls

CANTON, S.D. — The Christmas trees at the capitol are a sight many people love to see, but for some folks, it’s a long drive, especially with bad weather.

The Canton community has an option for those who can’t make it to Pierre.

The Lincoln County Court House has turned into its own winter wonderland.

“We started with seven Christmas trees and here we are ten years later with 41 Christmas trees, so it’s been a huge success,” says Lisa Alden of Canton’s Chamber of Commerce.

Alden says this festival of trees is a great alternative to those who don’t get to see the ones in the capitol.

“We thought this might be a great opportunity to those who can’t make that drive, or they can’t make it through some bad weather to just come into Canton to the court house, and see a smaller version of what they have at the capitol,” says Alden.

Church groups, organizations, businesses and families decorated the trees. Themes ranged from religious, patriotic, harry potter and even unique characters.

“We have the Grinch tree, so we’re hoping being a bank that everyone won’t be a Grinch for Christmas, and it’s just a fun idea,” Kristi Carpenter of Security Savings Bank.

While the event has grown in the last decade, organizers are eager to expand next Christmas season.

“We would love for more participation. We would love for anybody that lives within Lincoln County and other communities in Lincoln County to feel free to come set up a tree,” says Alden.

The public is encouraged to vote on their favorite Christmas tree from now until December 8th. The trees are going to be displayed through the New Year.