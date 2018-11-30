Claims Research Associate

CCC Information Services Inc

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Job Description:

Conduct research to determine the fair, local-market value for vehicles involved in a potential total loss using the Internet and our proprietary database. This position works closely with claim adjusters from top insurers and auto deal­erships across the United States. Starting wage is $14.50 per hour.

– Establish fair market value of vehicles assisting insurers in claim settlement

– Update vehicle information and determine the availability and price of new or used vehicles

– Some outbound calling (non-sales related) required to automobile dealerships

– Maintain relationships with dealers and claim adjusters

– Provide supplemental research as requested

Job Requirements:

– High school diploma

– Some college preferred or equivalent work history

– 1-2 years prior customer facing experience required

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills

– Exceptional organizational skills with attention to detail

– Effective verbal and written communication skills

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://cccis.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/CCCIS/job/Sioux-Falls-SD/Claims-Research-Associate_8076