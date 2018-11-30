Claims Research Associate
CCC Information Services Inc
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Job Description:
Conduct research to determine the fair, local-market value for vehicles involved in a potential total loss using the Internet and our proprietary database. This position works closely with claim adjusters from top insurers and auto dealerships across the United States. Starting wage is $14.50 per hour.
– Establish fair market value of vehicles assisting insurers in claim settlement
– Update vehicle information and determine the availability and price of new or used vehicles
– Some outbound calling (non-sales related) required to automobile dealerships
– Maintain relationships with dealers and claim adjusters
– Provide supplemental research as requested
Job Requirements:
– High school diploma
– Some college preferred or equivalent work history
– 1-2 years prior customer facing experience required
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills
– Exceptional organizational skills with attention to detail
– Effective verbal and written communication skills
Link to Job Posting on Company Website:
https://cccis.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/CCCIS/job/Sioux-Falls-SD/Claims-Research-Associate_8076