Coyotes Ready to Make Noise at NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Omaha

OMAHA, NE — Though this is USD’s first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, it’s far from their first time in DJ Sokol Arena against Creighton. Four years ago Leanne Williamson, then a first year head coach, watched as here Coyotes beat the Blue Jays in five sets.

But she wasn’t actually there! Williamson was pregnant watching on a computer monitor, so like the rest of her current team, tomorrow will be a new experience.

“I think the biggest thing from watching that match and going into tomorrow is just the amount of fight that we had. I think so much of this game is about confidence and understanding what you can and cannot do and I don’t think that our team puts limits on themselves.” Williamson says.

And for good reason. Though Creighton is one of the tallest teams USD will see led by 6’4” O’Gorman alum Taryn Kloth, the Coyotes have proven that size doesn’t matter in victories over similar front lines from California and Denver.

“Yeah I think that’s huge for us too, knowing that we’ve played with some of those big teams and we’ve been able to turn it around in a lot of those matches and make things go our way. So I think that gives us a lot of confidence.” USD Senior Hayley Dotseth says.

Though it’s been four years since the programs have played each other there’s familiarity between the players, with many like Omaha native Elizabeth Loschen having been prep teammates with some of the current Blue Jays.

“Oh yeah, I think it’s going to be more fun. Brittany and I both know how competitive each other are, so it’s really going to be fun to go after it and be super competitive against each other.” Loschen says.

“And I do think that helps us actually, it seems a little less scary at times because we’ve had those experiences and our players have played with and against those people already.” Williamson says.

USD has spent ten years since the Division One transition building toward an NCAA Tournament match. The Coyotes themselves say they’ve been building for something even bigger.

A victory in volleyball’s Big Dance.

“I think we’ve been practicing hard all week , we have a good scouting report put together and I think we’re ready to go and make some noise in this tournament.” Dotseth says.

One thing that was clear from today’s practice is that USD seemed loose and ready for the moment. We’ll find out if that’s actually true when the lights get a whole lot brighter at six o’clock tomorrow.

In Omaha at the NCAA Tournament, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.