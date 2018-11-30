Creighton Ends USD’s Historic Season In NCAA Tournament

Coyotes Swept In First Ever Apperance In The Division One Tournament

OMAHA, NE — South Dakota’s historic volleyball season came to an end at the hands of a Creighton team that looked more than worthy of it’s #9 national seed.

USD was swept in their first ever NCAA Division One Tournament appearance 25-14, 25-14 and 25-22 by the host Creighton Blue Jays on Friday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sioux Falls native Taryn Kloth of Creighton had a match high 16 kills. USD was paced by 12 kills from Taylor Wilson and 11 from Hayley Dotseth.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction.