Disney Takes Over The Denny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re looking to get your fill of ‘Disney,’ you don’t need to wait until the new Lion King hits the big screens.

‘Disney on The Ice’ invades the Denny Sanford Premier Center to celebrate 100 years of magic this weekend. The show features over 50 of your favorite characters, and some of the best ice skating in the world.

KDLT News met up with the performers after opening night to get an idea of what the weekend will hold.

For ticket information, click here.