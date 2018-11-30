Forecast Postpones 605 Made Holiday Market

Watch for more cancellations or changes as winter weather system develops over the weekend

If you’ve got plans to get out and attend an event this weekend or you’re hoping to get out and shop, weather depending, you may want to call ahead. Even in anticipation of this weekend’s pending winter storm, the uncertainty of it has a number of outlets looking to reschedule.

Among them, the 605 Made Holiday Market.

The local makers event has been rescheduled for Dec. 8. “in anticipation of winter weather,” according to organizers.

Plans are for the December 8 event to still be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the underground parking level of Cherapa Place.

The event will feature handmade merchandise from nearly 70 South Dakota makers.